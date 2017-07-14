ISRA reveals SMASH for all-in-one complete optical quality checks

ISRA Vision, an optical control systems supplier based in Germany, has unveiled its ‘SMASH’ system to give all-in-one inspection for plastic webs.

The system checks optical films for high quality surface, and it can be used in films and coatings.

By monitoring optical properties such as gloss and haze, the uniformity of applied coatings and the material thickness, the SMASH system provides reliable quality inspection of coatings. The system analyses characteristics such as haze and gloss through high-precision analysis of incident light, providing comprehensive information about quality.

ISRA uses its switchable SMART LINE LED for defect inspection. In one special application, Pattern LED Illumination, it creates different light incidence angles by varying lighting patterns – similar to manual inspection, where the quality inspector moves a sample of the film around to view it in different light conditions. This is the only way to reveal defects and inhomogeneities in and on the film reliably. All results are converted into user-friendly graphics to highlight defective optical properties. ISRA's inspection solution is the most comprehensive of its kind for plastic materials.