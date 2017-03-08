KraussMaffei adds flexibility to steering wheel mould carrier

KraussMaffei has added a new ergonomic design and an expanded swivel range of up to 90 degrees to its new steering wheel mould carrier.

The new mould carrier will be used for polyurethane encapsulation of steering wheels.

Wolfgang Frehsdorf, Head of the Foam at KraussMaffei, said: “The mould carrier has high flexibility, with a tilted clamp that is continuously and individually adjustable. The swivel range is between zero and 90 degrees, both for foaming and for reaction process machinery. The 90-degree foam position enables the mould to vent air through the separating half. This means that no additional degassing openings are required. Less waste is produced and the material usage is reduced."

The new mould carrier for steering wheel encapsulation is easy to scale according to capacity requirements. Each station has its own hydraulic unit and its own proportional controller. Users can arrange multiple units of this kind side-by-side and have them run in both individual as well as synchronous cycles, which are programmed using the touch panel. Thanks to this independent control of multiple mould carriers, the system achieves the greatest machine availability. In addition, the greatest flexibility in factory planning is provided by the option of simply shifting each mould carrier, from one system to the next. The mould carriers can be quickly installed on site, and the expansion of existing systems is possible without any significant production interruptions.

The steering wheel mould carrier can handle both hydraulic and pneumatic mould functions. The clamping forces of the mould are freely adjustable, reach up to ten tonnes and are variable throughout the mould carrier cycle. The customer can personally and conveniently program this cycle using the control system's touch panel.