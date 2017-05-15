KraussMaffei Berstorff fulfils extruding needs of Chinese LCD screens maker

KraussMaffei Berstoff has reported a satisfied customer in Zhejiang Xinli New Material, a display screens manufacturer in Wenzhou, South East China, for whom KrausMaffei made its ZE Performance twin-screw extruder.

Ye Yaoting, Manager at Zhejiang Xinli, said: “Since we began using the new compounder, weʼve seen significant increases in our cost efficiency and ability to stay competitive in the cutthroat market for polyamide compounds.”

The compounder is a twin-screw extruder of the new ZE Performance series from KraussMaffei Berstorff. Its performance profile is adapted precisely to the needs of the mid- to high-range market.

On a total of 25 lines with a yearly capacity of 20,000 tons, Xinli produces flameproof and reinforced PA6 and PA66 compounds for the automotive and electrical industries.

× Expand ZE Performance Extruder

Ye added: “Thanks to the excellent, gentle mixing of the new extruder, the compounds that it produces have significantly better mechanical properties than comparable products, and there is also greater machine productivity.”

KraussMaffei Berstorff exclusively developed process elements for the ZE Performance twin-screw extruders, using high quality elements from its renowned suppliers.

The extruders’ process unit has a modular design, equipped with that were by using resources from renowned suppliers, in conjunction with the screw elements developed specially for the standard compounding tasks, the ZE Performance offers a wide application range for compound quality and productivity.

ZE Performance machines are available in sizes 52 and 62 for through puts of 300 to 1,200 kg/h. They cover the entire standard spectrum for compound manufacturing. Four housing sizes in various models with L/D ratios of 4, 8, 10 or 12 are available for optimum process adaptation. Cooling is by means of water injection, and heating by means of electric heating cartridges. The C-clamp flange system for quick and easy housing element replacement ensures short setup time.

Kaijun Fan, Vice-President, KraussMaffei Berstorff China, said: “It is not only the performance parameters of the extruder that are well known on the market and increase the trust of our customers in our products, according to the satisfied Zhejiang Xinli New Material. The experience of collaborating with our team also won them over.”