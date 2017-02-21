KraussMaffei technology enhances hybrid fibre-reinforced plastics for car materials

Researchers at the Dresden University of Technology are using technology developed by KrausMaffei to pioneer hybrid fibre-reinforced plastics for automotive lightweighting applications.

As part of a research project, ‘Leichtbau in Karosseriebauteilen’ (LEIKA), which aims to reduce structural mass in electric vehicles by using hybrid materials, that could have large-scale series production, KrausMaffei has provided a new laboratory test system.

Martin Würtele, KraussMaffei Director of Injection Moulding Technology Development, said: "The new lab system at the Institute for Lightweight Engineering and Polymer Technology allows us to form and back-inject FRP-metal hybrid materials in one step. The resulting process and structure quality, together with the achieved cycle times of significantly less than two minutes, supports the potential of such hybridisation on both the material and production end.”

Designing floor structures for electric vehicles, the researchers used hybrid plastic/ metals to make metallic outer layers of steel with a core of CFRP for a centre tunnel. Würtele said: "The first test results are excellent. The mass is reduced by 25 per cent compared to an all-metal lightweight construction solution. Simultaneously, it was possible to demonstrate comparable performance under the most important load conditions regarding stiffness and crash situations for components with significantly lower mass.”

KraussMaffei has provided systems and aided project engineering from the start of the LEIKA project. The new lab system is suited both for the manufacturing of components by injection moulding and for the back injection of semi finished products. Additionally, plastics can be used for compression in the mould or for reinforcement for local areas in the component. This process sequence is applied through the integration of a flat sheet die as well as a conveyor belt with an insertion robot.

Michael Krahl, LEIKA Project Manager, said: “The new test system lets us project a large number of incredibly varied processes on a single system. This lets us offer significant added value to our partners from the automotive industry.”

The system in use within the laboratory is also capable of combining injection moulding and extrusion technology, with an integrated, reduced height bolt-on unit used for the production line, including a press, infrared oven, robot and conveyor belt.

The project has been funded by the German government, with support from Projecktträger Karlsruhe.