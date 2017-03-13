Lancashire moulder grows domestic production with new Sumitomo Demag kit

MGS Technical Plastics, a Blackburn-based moulding firm, has installed two Sumitomo Systec Servo models, with a 210ton machine to increase capacity for lower tonnage work, and a 460ton, to undertake customers' mid-range projects.

MGS removed three smaller machines before Sumitomo Demag’s new arrival, and due to the energy efficiency of servo pump on the new Systec machines, the company is anticipating a reduction in power usage. This latest investment brings the company’s injection moulding capacity to 18 machines, most of which are Demag machines. Sumitomo (SHI) Demag also supplied four new robots to help operate the machines and improve shopfloor efficiencies, bringing the total investment value to £400,000.

MGS has reported a steep rise in reshoring in recent years, driven by accessibility to a wider stockholding, better product quality and quicker turnaround, as well as lower transport costs. The company’s success is reflected in their strong trading results. At the end of Easter 2013, the moulder moved into a new purpose built premises, relocating from Bolton to Blackburn. By April 2017, MGS will have completed an extension on their building, which includes the installation of a material feed system for the machines to boost efficiency further.

Neil Garrity, MGS Manufacturing Director, said: “Our customer base is always expanding and we’re proud to manufacture products for multiple industries which include pest control, automotive, electrical, safety, leisure and washrooms.

“Because we serve multiple sectors, it was essential that we had machines that could adapt to our customer’s tools. We are freeing up capacity on the 800ton machine as some of the tools that ran in it can now be placed in the new 460ton machine. As well as extra capacity and more flexible working, the new machinery increases our automation, which means we can work more efficiently and meet the ever-increasing demand from our customers."

Kevin Heap, Sales Manager at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “The hybrid concept of the Systec uses servo pump, which combines the precision of electric technology with hydraulic. This activeDrive technology results in shorter cycle times and up to 60 per cent less energy consumption during operation.”

The family-run business, which built its industry reputation for undertaking smaller moulding work, is increasingly taking on projects for larger components, predominantly from the automotive sector.

The 460ton machine has a larger platen area, making it possibly for MGS to run bigger automotive moulding tools that would previously have required a much larger machine. What’s more, the linear guidance of moving platen on the Systec model ensures a highly precise closing movement, maximum precision, less wear on the mould and shorter cycle times. Kevin Heap explained: “This is because the guidance carriages are mounted on roller bearings, ensuring minimal losses through friction and optimal platen parallelism.”

Increasing the number machines that run with robots from two to six is also helping MGS to boost production efficiency. “Robots are enabling us to eliminate human error, standardise our processes and improve efficiencies overall,” added Garrity.

Strategically, MGS is on target to accomplish its 2020 vision and is continuing to bring skilled manufacturing back home to Britain. After recruiting internally and investing in the training of two technicians, they have made a commitment to recruit additional technical staff throughout 2017.