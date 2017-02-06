Lex Machinery adds Rommelag leak detector to portfolio

Lex Machinery, based in Flint, North Wales, is selling a system designed for fully automatic in-line leak testing of plastic ampoule blocks.

The Rommelag HVLD high voltage leak detector, made by Swiss machinists Rommelag, is available with spare parts and manuals. The detector finds leaks by running the discharge current to flow through a pinhole into a container - the detection of this current will automatically cause the container to be rejected.

The high voltage leak detector represents a testing method without risk of contamination of product and does not require human intervention.

Operation pressure is 6 bar and depending on ampoule width, the machine can test up to 6,000 ampoules per hour, based on 15mm width. It can test up to 6,000 ampoule blocks per hour, based on a block width of 65mm or less.

Jim Angel, Managing Director, said: “EU GMP guidelines stipulate that all plastic ampoules should be subject to 100 per cent integrity testing. Current FDA guidelines require validation for container closure integrity tests. We are pleased to offer a high specification machine at low cost that meets FDA requirements”.

The machines have ampoule feeding systems to the leak detector; transport systems with product holders; switches for ampoule separation; inspection electrodes; ampoule discharge systems; machine guards; ozone exhaust systems; electrical panel with all inspection devices and PLC and colour monitors.