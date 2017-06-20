Luxus overhauls forklifts fleet

Luxus, a plastics recycling specialist based in Lincolnshire, has renewed its fleet of forklifts, in an effort to boost productivity and reduce emissions.

Its technical centre in Louth supplies over 45,000 tonnes of quality assured compounds yearly for a range of industry applications, including engineering, automotive and packaging.

Peter Laking, Luxus Maintenance Manager, said: “We recycle a huge range of plastics in our advanced on-site facilities. It helps our customers to proactively manage scrap plastic, reduce costs and minimise their own environmental impact.”

Laking worked with local handling equipment supplier Windsors. To ensure exhaust emissions from forklifts were minimum, Windsors suggested a unique test. David Fletcher, Manager at Windsors Sleaford, said: “Luxus wanted to ensure they selected the forklift with the lowest emissions, so we suggested they do a simple test with a clean sheet of paper on the exhaust pipe of each machine.”

× Expand Luxus Doosan D25S-7 in action at Luxus

The Doosan D25S-7 Series won their test, as it has a diesel engine with Ultra Low PM Combustion technologies to meet Euro Stage IIIB emission regulations, providing a sturdy performance and excellent fuel efficiency.

The D25S-7 has two engine settings – STD mode and ECO mode, so operators can alter the setting to suit different applications. Standard Mode delivers the highest level of performance, while the ECO mode reduces fuel consumption by five per cent.

Fletcher added: “We’ve been serving [Lincolnshire] for quite a few years and through that time we’ve been able to see customers like Luxus grow and flourish. Obviously, requirements can change over time, and we like to think of ourselves as responsive and flexible, so being able to refresh the fleet once more and for it to be very well received is of course tremendously satisfying.”

Windsor has been a distributor for Doosan, a South Korean construction conglomerate that owns the Bobcat marque of diggers, since 2009.