Maag/Gala launches High Capacity Centrifugal Pellet Dryer

Maag/Gala has built a centrifugal dryer with the highest known capacity for drying polyolefins.

The dryer was engineered for high capacity resin producers, engineering companies and parts makers who require a single dryer for virgin resins.

David Bryan, President and CEO at Gala Industries, said: “After the development of the Model 100 in 2008, based on our proven 48-inch rotor platform, with over 300 running applications, we have continued our [research] work to increase the drying capacity rates of the Model 100.

“Through full scale testing and continual design adjustments, we have successfully increased the drying capacity of its Model 100 dryer to 150 t/h, processing HDPE with lentoid pellet geometry and melt flow index of 0.35, with moisture below 500 PPM. Future plans include a number of new concepts that will be evolving over the next 12 months.”

The Maag/Gala full scale dryer demonstration facility allows customers to see their material being processed at actual rates.  This eliminates the risks of small dryer upscaling for larger production rates.

