Maag/Gala launches High Capacity Centrifugal Pellet Dryer

Maag/Gala has built a centrifugal dryer with the highest known capacity for drying polyolefins.

The dryer was engineered for high capacity resin producers, engineering companies and parts makers who require a single dryer for virgin resins.

David Bryan, President and CEO at Gala Industries, said: “After the development of the Model 100 in 2008, based on our proven 48-inch rotor platform, with over 300 running applications, we have continued our [research] work to increase the drying capacity rates of the Model 100.

× Expand Gala Maag/ Gala Resin Dryer

“Through full scale testing and continual design adjustments, we have successfully increased the drying capacity of its Model 100 dryer to 150 t/h, processing HDPE with lentoid pellet geometry and melt flow index of 0.35, with moisture below 500 PPM. Future plans include a number of new concepts that will be evolving over the next 12 months.”

The Maag/Gala full scale dryer demonstration facility allows customers to see their material being processed at actual rates. This eliminates the risks of small dryer upscaling for larger production rates.