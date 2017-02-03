Machinery broker brothers start online comparison site

Two brothers have started an industrial machinery trading hub, hoping to do for processing machinery what Russian meerkats did for insurance.

Machinecompare.com is a startup online machinery brokerage, founded by brothers Benjamin and Eric Findlay, aiming to reduce failed machinery deals by matching buyers and sellers across sectors, including plastics and rubber.

It lists machinery for a variety of industries, including price and specification, and holds a support services directory to help buyers work out the overall cost of purchase, covering shipping, insurance, dismantling and assembly. MachineCompare.com also has a library of best practice, with purchasing guides, checklists, crib sheets, manufacturers’ brochures, and equipment manuals.

The Findlay brothers believe MachineCompare.com will succeed by arming buyers with machinery knowledge before they contact a seller. Eric Findlay said: “Through MachineCompare.com, we’re aiming to change the way the world trades industrial machinery.

“We believe the site plugs a clear gap that exists for an all-in-one trading platform, helping buyers to create a clearer picture of the available options when purchasing industrial machinery. This makes buyers more informed and that helps to reduce the risk of sellers investing time and effort into deals that ultimately fall through. By drawing on our own sector expertise, we have been able to develop a service that meets a clear need by helping both buyers and sellers to overcome long-standing barriers to successful sales.”

Machinery listings currently cover a range of paper-based packaging, printing, corrugated cardboard and rubber and plastics manufacturing equipment on behalf of machinery agents, manufacturers, and independent businesses.