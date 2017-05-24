Manchip3Media aims to keep plastic out of the sea

Secure waste destruction specialists M3Media has geared up for further growth by installing a new shredding system.

M3Media’s UNTHA RS30 shredder is DIN66399 certified, and is expected to easily destroy the old-format media that is being processed on behalf of key customers such as Sky, the BBC, and Channel 4.

The machine is capable of shredding thousands of tapes per day, and promises to recoup both environmental and financial benefits for the operator.

M3Media’s aim is to help combat the estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic that end up in the world’s oceans each year.

The firm offers a confidential waste handling service for all media, ranging from physical tapes to modern data storage devices.

The decommissioning of these products provides clients with a piece of mind that secure or protected footage will never end up in the public domain, whilst also insuring the ethical processing of the waste materials.

Following their destruction M3Media granulates the waste so it can be recycled into other products, such as Lego.

Toby Manchip, M3Media’s Managing Director, said: “I knew we needed a robust solution with proven media and data destruction capabilities. As soon as I found the RS30 and spoke to the team’s confidential waste experts, I made my choice. This technology ticks all the boxes: operational simplicity, high throughputs, precision particle sizing, customer support services, justifiable capital outlay, and minimal wear costs.”