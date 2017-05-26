MecMesin launches new OmniTest 5.0 Universal Testing Machine

MecMesin has launched its new OmniTest 5.0 Universal Testing Machine, designed to meet the diverse needs of both research and design laboratories, and quality assurance environments.

This new generation of universal testing machine offers enhanced performance and capability making it ideal for both product and materials testing up to a capacity of 5kN.

The mechanical construction of the frame and drive system offers excellent rigidity with negligible frame deflection.

The OmniTest also takes up a relatively small bench space and has an integrated cable management system and extended throat depth, for testing of samples up to 200mm in diameter.

The new generation of electronics in the machine gives active load control and improved motor performance giving a speed range from 0.01mm per minute to 1200mm per minute with a positional resolution of 0.001.

The load accuracy is 0.5 per cent rdg with a resolution of 1:12500, allowed a wide range of tests to be performed without the need to select a different load sensor.

The OmniTest 5.0 is also supplied with MecMesin’s VectorPro MT material analysis software, which enables testing to many international standards to be carried out.

VectorPro MT is touch-screen friendly, and has been designed for ease of use at the forefront through an intuitive drag and drop test builder, icon driven graphing tools, and highly configurable reporting options.

VectorPro is built around a database that logs user permissions, test parameters, test versions, and results.

The database architecture provides an audit trail and e-signature functionality delivering compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.

The OmniTest can test a wide range of materials, including metals, polymers, composites, fabrics, glass, and ceramics, using the extensive selection of grips and fixtures, around which MecMesin’s renowned application solving capability is based.

John Page, Managing Director at MecMesin, said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce the OmniTest 5.0 and VectorPro MT at the Control 2017 Exhibition. It delivers many of the features and functionality that we have been consistently asked for by our customers for a number of years. The new product is the first of many that will benefit from the new hardware and software technology platform we have developed and so announces a new and exciting chapter for the MecMesin Group.”

The release of the OmniTest comes in conjunction with MecMesin celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017.

The company was formed by Jim Oakley, an accomplished mechanical design engineer, in 1977.

MecMesin was originally a distributor for a range of engineering based products but early on saw the opportunity to focus on force and torque measurement.

Under the direction of Robert Oakley, Jim’s son, MecMesin began manufacturing its own range of test equipment and has grown to become an internationally recognised supplier of force and torque test systems and instrumentation, opening subsidiary sales office in France, Germany, Thailand, Korea, China, and the US.

Oakley, now MecMesin Group Chairman, said: “With the investment made in the new VectorPro technology platform, the MecMesin group is now ready to develop a range of new and improved products that will enable us to push like never before into new markets and applications, delivering significant growth throughout the business.”