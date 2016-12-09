Middle East holds “great opportunities” says Bunting

× Expand bunting

Bunting says the Middle East holds “great opportunities” for the company as it looks to increase its export activity to the region.

The company, which supplies magnetic separators and detectors from its European manufacturing headquarters in the UK, says participation in the upcoming Arabplast tradeshow offers it the chance to introduce itself to the market.

“In 2016, we have had great success in developing new overseas distribution channels and this has increased orders,” explained David Hills, Bunting’s Head of Sales.

“We identified the plastics sector in the Middle East as offering great opportunities. The sector is rapidly developing and we believe that our metal separation equipment is ideally suited to helping companies improve their production processes and product quality. Arabplast offers us the ideal opportunity to introduce ourselves into the market.”

Bunting’s magnetic separators are inserted into plastic processing lines to capture and remove magnetically susceptible metals like steel and work-hardened stainless steel. Its metal detectors are used to identify and reject both ferrous and non-ferrous metal. The two technologies are used in conjunction with each other at various stages within a plastics process.

Additionally, Bunting also supplies metal separation equipment for plastics recycling. In a typical plastics recycling process, the metal separation requirements are often more challenging. The Eddy Current separator is used to separate non-ferrous metals from shredded reclaimed plastic and is commonly incorporated into a metal separation module with a high strength drum magnet.

Hills is excited at the opportunity of developing business in new overseas markets.

“At the K Show in Germany [Oct 2016], we met and appointed a number of new distributors to expand our export sales network. By exhibiting at Arabplast we are demonstrating our commitment to the market. It also gives us the opportunity to understand the needs and expectations of the customers in the Middle East. To successfully export, you need to visit your target markets.”