Milacron delivers its 12,501st Indian-made IMM as country remains “vital market”

Milacron’s Indian subsidiary has recently delivered its 12,501st injection moulding machine from its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, as the company continues to develop its offering to the country’s growing plastics industry.

The company recently presented a Magna Toggle 450 ton 2K machine to the Alpla India Company for the production of plastic packaging.

Milacron CEO, Tom Goeke, stated: “India is a vital market for Milacron and it continues to impress. Milacron places great importance in the Indian market and we’re uniquely positioned to serve it in ways our competition simply cannot with our ability to deliver the entire spectrum of services to the plastics industry.”

Milacron India’s Ahmedabad facility completed its most recent expansion in 2016. The expansion allowed Milacron to increase its annual output of 1,500 injection and blow moulding machines to 2,100 machines per annum, a 40 percent increase.

During the presentation ceremony at the Ahmedabad facility, Milacron India’s Managing Director, Shirish Divigi, thanked Alpla India for their business and loyalty over the almost two-decade partnership.

“As India’s plastics industry continues to grow, Milacron’s Indian operations will continue to excel and offer the industry’s most complete plastics offering.”

Divigi added: “We continue to add new value added products and services to better serve our customers in India.”

Part of this is the launch of the TC Conical Twin Screw extrusion system in the Indian market at Plastivision in early 2017, as well as the expansion of the Mold-Masters Indian facility to include a manufacturing plant and additional staff to serve the rapidly growing market in the country.