Milacron’s Uniloy blow moulders install Meech's 929ips DC bars

Milacron has continued an agreement with Oxford-based ionising bar maker Meech, for its Uniloy brand of blow moulders.

Milacron’s Uniloy factory is in Magenta, in the Italian regioni of Lombardy, with other factories in Germany. The Uniloy machines are used to make containers for medical and cosmetics packaging.

It installs Hyperion 929IPS DC ionising bars from Meech to stop high levels of static charge.

Massimo Davoli, Product Manager for Shuttle Blow Moulding at Uniloy, said Milacron realised a need for an anti-static solution: “Depending on the processed material, speed and ambient conditions, high static charges can build up on the extruded parisons during the blow moulding process. Static can have a serious effect on parison alignment, with a particularly high concentration of static able to cause the parisons on the blow moulding lines to swing out of place. Product misbehaviour can potentially result in malfunctioning equipment, loss of production and poor container quality which will lead directly to increased rejection rates.”

To combat static’s effects on production, Uniloy installed Meech’s Hyperion 929IPS DC bars to neutralise parisons after the extrusion process.

The Hyperion 929IPS is a compact pulsed DC ionising bar with Integrated Power Supply (IPS). Based on a 24V plug and play bar, it provides excellent static elimination for short to medium range applications (up to 500mm). With the bar’s compact dimensions, it makes ionising the parisons easier and without compromising workflow and production speeds.

Davoli added: “Meech has proven to be a reliable partner and we are satisfied with their anti-static solution, as well as the service provided. We trust in their systems and are able to supply our customers with flawless working machines thanks to our solid partnership."