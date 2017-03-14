Mister Blister invests in Bandera rigid film extrusion line

× Expand Bandera The new Bandera line at Mister Blister, Manchester

Manchester-based producer of thermoformed blister packaging, Mister Blister, has invested in a new multi-layer PET rigid film extrusion line from Bandera.

The new line was supplied by exclusive distributor, UK Extrusion Ltd, following a steady increase in product manufacturers worldwide choosing the Mister Blister patented range of tamper-proof packaging.

Commenting on the capacity of the new line, Mister Blister’s Managing Director, Gary Briscoe, said: “We will be working on an average output in the region of 660 kg/hr and expect to produce 2000 tonnes of material per annum. The majority of this material will be for our own production, but we will be selling small orders of several popular widths and microns of sheet from stock.”

Steve Trainor of UK Extrusion Ltd added that Bandera’s rigid film lines were a good choice for thermoformed packaging, owing to their flexibility in processing a variety of raw materials.

“We find them robust and well-engineered,” said Trainor of the range. “They [Bandera] provide single screw extruders and/or HVTSE co-rotating twin screw extruders, with no requirement for drying of raw materials and the option of the inclusion of mineral fillers.”

In addition, Trainor said packaging manufacturers can select single or multi-manifold flat extrusion die with internal deckling systems. They are also able to specify from a wide range of winding systems, with varying degrees of automation.

Mister Blister says the purchase of this new rigid film extrusion line is an example of the company’s commitment to invest in the latest machinery to provide its customers with high quality products.

“I carried out in depth research before selecting the Bandera line. People within the industry, whose opinions I value, all recommended the Italian manufacturer,” Briscoe added.

“I was further convinced by the fact that there are already 12 lines operating within UK manufacturing and an established support network. This is particularly important in a project of this magnitude.’