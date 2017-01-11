Moretto launches new medical dryer that “challenges the status quo”

× Expand Moretto The new X-COMB dryer

Moretto has introduced the latest addition to its series of mini dryers for treating small batches and engineering resins that it says “challenges the status quo” in terms of its technology.

The new X-COMB mini-dryer has been specifically engineered for use by the medical industry where stringent requirements on performance and design are compulsory.

The X-COMB mini-dryer packs several Moretto technologies into a compact design and is available in four sizes ranging in throughput from 1.4 – 14.4kg/h (3.1 – 32lb/h).

“The X-COMB dryer brings together some of our most innovative technologies in developing a revolutionary dryer that again proves we are challenging the status quo,” said Benjamin Sutch, Chief Marketing Officer, Moretto S.p.A.

“We engineered this dryer to be medical ready, Industry 4.0 compliant and all the while optimising energy consumption for small batch and engineering resins.”

Inclusion of hopper technology

The dryer includes Moretto’s patented OTX hopper technology. OTX takes a new approach to drying hopper technology by utilising a unique internal geometry that Moretto says “significantly improves” material mass flow and air flow distribution throughout the hopper.

The hopper in the X-COMB can reportedly treat the same material as conventional hopper designs whilst requiring 40 percent less hopper volume, drying time, and airflow.

At its core, the X-COMB dryer features an integrated dew point equaliser that manages the speed and revolution of a zeolite-based desiccant cartridge. A direct drive geared motor drives the cartridge rotation and can achieve a stable -52°C (-61.6°F) dew point.

Powering the X-COMB are two, high performance, VFD driven turbo-compressors; one compressor dedicated to the process circuit, with the second managing the regeneration cycle. In addition, the dryer has a self-adjusting variable air-flow and resin anti-stress control, which Moretto says used together ensure optimal drying while never over-drying.

The dryer’s filter has been positioned externally and can be easily accessed for cleaning without tools. The regeneration exhaust air can be channeled ensuring that the dryer is suitable for medical and other clean-room, optical, or technical applications.

An integrated colour touch-screen control comes standard with either model of the X-COMB series, which allows for quick selection and control of all dryer parameters. In addition, the control has been adapted to centrally manage an optionally connected Moretto Venturi feeder. Standard RS485 Modbus, Ethernet and USB connectivity options are available and the dryer is compatible with Moretto’s MOWIS plant-wide supervisor system.

The X-COMB mini-dryer series has been further developed under the umbrella of the Moretto Drying 4.0 initiative, which sees Moretto ensure that its full range of machine auxiliary solutions are Industry 4.0 ready.

The company says compact design of the X-COMB mini-dryer makes it well suited for installation on either the injection machine throat or located machine side. Discharge bases and portable trolleys can be further integrated with the dryer.