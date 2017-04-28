Motan adds multi-material volumetric dosing unit to range

Motan Colortronic has updated its product line with a new volumetric dosing unit with a flexible exchange system, that can handle powder, pellets, regrind, granulate, flakes or fibres.

‘Spectroflex V’ is a volumetric dosing unit for continuous processes, designed for a range of applications.

× Expand Franz Knittel Motan

Motan has used a unique exchange system to handle changes in material colour, flow properties or grain sizes, which swaps materials without tools in under a minute.

Single and double screw exchange modules and easy-clean supply hopper makes material changes faster and reduces production downtime.

The design of massage-rollers’ function makes processing of non-free flowing and fragile materials possible. Powered by an independent motor and designed for 48 different settings, Spectroflex V offers high dosing accuracy for a wide range of materials - even for small dosing quantities. The special design of the oscillating elliptical rollers also extends service life of the polyurethane dosing hoppers.

The dosing unit is equipped with an intuitive touch screen, and can be integrated into an existing Motan CONTROLnet network through Ethernet interface.