MTC adds newest HP 3D Printer for open testing

The Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry has installed HP’s latest 3D printer.

The new HP Jet Fusion 4200, from Europac 3D, will be housed in the MTC’s National Centre for Additive Manufacturing, which recently agreed a partnership to be the benchmarking centre for the European Space Agency.

HP claims the printer can deliver components up to ten times faster than current processes, improve print quality and do so at half the cost.

To showcase the speed, accuracy and quality of the HP Jet Fusion, the MTC and Europac 3D staged a successful industry open day on July 13th, which attracted representatives from a number of high-profile organisations.

× Expand MTC with Europac

The machine will play a key role within the MTC and enable the innovation centre to further push the boundaries in this technology, as well as opening new opportunities to promote its capability and usage across a range of industry sectors. The printer will be available to all companies interested in testing the technology and the capabilities of 3D printing.

Chris Ryall, Operations Manager for Additive Manufacturing at the MTC, said: “It’s evident that the new HP Jet Fusion machines are set to revolutionise the 3D printing marketplace and bring real benefits to users. By housing one of the printers here at the National Centre we can open the use of it to industry, allowing them to explore and test the latest technologies and see what benefits 3D printing may be able to offer their operations.”

John Beckett, Managing Director of Europac 3D said: “We could think of no better place to install the first machine than at the MTC, as it is at the forefront of manufacturing technology and provides an ideal location for organisations to see the machines and examine how they can be applied to reduce costs or improve production speeds.”