New generation of LRX small robots from KraussMaffei

KraussMaffei has released a new generation of linear small robots. The new LRX 50, LRX 100 and LRX 150 have been specifically designed for availability, precision and productivity.

KraussMaffei Automation will make the new range of linear robots at a new synchronised assembly in Schwerin.

Thomas Marufke, Managing Director of KraussMaffei Automation, said: “We offer our customers fast delivery times and high quality thanks to production from a single source, and fast service and retrofitting service, for example spare part stocking.

“Overall, the secondary process times can be significantly reduced, which, in turn, shortens the total cycle times.”

× Expand LRX

The new generation of linear small robots complements the system competence of KraussMaffei in automation, which also includes industrial robots and sprue pickers. The new LRX 50, LRX 100 and LRX 150 can be combined individually with all hydraulic and all-electric injection moulding machines with clamping forces from 350 to 6500 kN.

KraussMaffei aimed its industrial design of the new generation of small robots to increase reliability against failure. The decentralised switching cabinet design ensures easy access and flexibility, for example in event of maintenance or when retrofitting sensors or additional media circuits. A revised thermal and protective concept for the electronic components with protection class IP 54 ensures high availability and safety. Furthermore, rack and pinion drives instead of toothed belts result in a high level of precision in rapid axis movements. The media lines and the electronics system are protected on the Y axis by quick-change covers. Furthermore, a central media portal allows fast gripper changing and supports production with frequent product change-overs.

Additional powerful components complement the good accessibility and productivity of the new generation of linear small robots. The new axis design thus allows free access for plasticizing and material supply. A new compact design of the servo-driven hand axes makes possible minimal opening strokes, an additional blow-off function after the components are held using a vacuum ensures rapid depositing.

The new LRX small robots digital vacuum monitoring system, with integrated air-saving function, makes it possible to reduce compressed air requirements by up to 90 per cent. The additional function for leakage monitoring reports malfunctions during operation, allowing planned maintenance of the system.

With the aim of handling greater loads with smaller devices, the design of the servo-driven hand axes has been revised. The objective was to reduce the device's own weight and increase the remaining load capacity of the robot. Thanks to the new lightweight design of the robot's main axes, in addition the mass to be moved by the respective individual axis was reduced. Overall, the work can now be performed with smaller drive units, reducing energy consumption.