New safe Bolt: ICE-LBG-SR Load Ring offers safe lifting at High Working Loads

RUD Chains, based in Kent, has developed a Super Rotation Load Ring - the new ICE-LBG-SR load ring.

The ICE-LBG SR Super Rotation Load Ring was made for lifting, turning and flipping at high working loads. It rotates 360° in all directions under load with an innovative ball bearing technology which offers a smooth rotation. It is used across several sectors, as well as heavy lifting and moving in the plastics manufacturing environment.

RUD’s double ball bearing technology means that lifting, turning or rotating under full loads, vertically or horizontally can be done without the bolt opening mid lift. The ICE-LBG SR therefore offers a superior safety factor to users.

The bolt is made of fine grain steel, which offers an impressive impact strength of 56 Joules at temperatures down to -60°C.