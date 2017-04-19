Optical moulder chooses Wittmann Battenfeld hybrid machine for optimum precision

× Expand Wittmann Lenses are produced by UPT-Optik Wodak GmbH

A German manufacturer of large, premium quality optical parts has invested in a hybrid injection moulding machine from Wittmann Battenfeld that it is providing “excellent performance” in terms of quality and repeatability.

UPT-Optik Wodak GmbH, based in Nuremberg, has been running a MacroPower E 850/5000 with 8,500 kN clamping force to produce large-sized, thick-walled optical parts since November 2016.

The production of these parts, which include light conductors for the automotive industry and illumination optics for the building industry, requires a machine that combines ultimate precision and repeatability and long holding pressure times without overloading the drive modules.

The company chose the MacroPower E due to its combination of a servo-hydraulic clamping unit with a servo-electric injection unit, which makes it ideal for a highly accurate injection process.

For the long cycle times of up to 25 minutes, the machine supplied to UPT-Optik Wodak includes an active closing function for the check valve following dosing.

Other optional systems on the machine include Wittmann Battenfeld’s high-precision coining system, known as ‘Expert-Coining’. This system can actuate each pressure box individually to regulate platen parallelism, and can therefore achieve even higher precision. Additionally, the ability to inject melt in several places during a single injection process enables UPT-Optik Wodak to put on an extra layer with a second set of injection parameters, or to inject melt into two cavities.

Parts removal and depositing of parts on a conveyor belt is handled by a W843 pro robot from Wittmann. Thanks to its reinforced profiles, this robot comes with a high load capacity, which is required in this case in order to remove the parts safely from the mould with their very solid piece of sprue, as opposed to any particularly heavy weight.

“The MacroPower E meets our stringent requirements in terms of precision and repeatability and shows excellent performance in handling the required holding times,” commented Horst Wodak, Owner-Manager of UPT-Optik Wodak.

Wodak added that the machine’s “low energy consumption, smooth, quiet running and compact design of this large machine as well as its easy, uncomplicated operation via the UNILOG B6 control system,” were distinct advantages.