PEP invests in Engel vertical insert machine for precision results

Engel The new Engel machine installed at PEP

A precision injection moulding manufacturer has invested in an additional Engel machine as it grows its technical capabilities.

Precision Engineering Plastics (PEP) has installed an Engel Vertical Moulding Machine at its production facility in Enfield, Middlesex, as it widens its ability to carry out inset moulding.

Insert moulding, which allows the over moulding of metal inserts and additional plastic components, can provide improved component strength and rigidity and facilitates a way to introduce integral electrical contacts into a part.

“PEP has pushed the boundaries in over-moulding populated PCB with cascade core technology and we already have more than 10 Engel machines within our production operation,” explained Padraic Doheny, Production Director at PEP.

Doheny said that the minimal footprint and ergonomically optimised working height, together with excellent energy efficiency, made the Engel machine an attractive choice for PEP.

Vince Marino, Technical Director at PEP, added: “When investigating the best choice for enhancing our insert moulding capability we were instantly attracted to Engel’s technical expertise in the field.

“The company’s ability to tailor their product to our exact needs demonstrates a flexibility we were unable to match with other suppliers we tested. The technical specification, repeatability, running costs, and proven reliability of the Engel range was key to our decision. The economical footprint of this vertical insert machine is very attractive in such a thriving production environment.”

PEP supplies injection moulded components to industries as diverse as automotive, electrical/electronic, engineering, medical, Ministry of Defence and aerospace. It also produces its own tools in-house, enabling the company to provide a manufacturing service that can be paired with added value offerings, such as assembly provision.

Engel UK’s Managing Director, Graeme Herlihy, commented: “Precision Engineering Plastics provide a very comprehensive service to their clients. From its own in-house tool design and manufacture, through prototypes and project management. In production they offer injection, two-shot and insert moulding of a world class standard. We were very happy to have the opportunity to work with them once again.”