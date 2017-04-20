Profile producer integrates new extruder to bring 10-year-old technology up to date

× Expand KMB Twin-screw extruder KMD 114-32/P in mono extrusion before and after the upgrade with two conical coextruders – twin-strand – and C6 control System

A window profile extrusion company based in Weißenfels, Germany, has made its 10-year-old machine ‘state of the art’, thanks to the integration with a co-extrusion combination and process control software.

Schüco Polymer Technologies KG is commissioning a twin-strand coextrusion combination from KraussMaffei Berstorff, which integrates the company’s KMD 114-32/P twin-screw extruder, which has been running for more than ten years, into a new co-ex combination, which is equipped with two KMD 63 K/P conical machines.

"With our concept of twin-strand coextrusion, we have met a special requirement from Schüco," explained Marc Stramm, Sales Representative for Germany at KraussMaffei Berstorff.

"The machine, which has been in operation as a single extruder for more than ten years, has been integrated into the new, efficient and high-performance twin-strand extrusion machine that produces coextruded window profiles with a high output of 700 – 800 kg/h," Stramm continued. The main extruder prepares the material with a higher proportion of recycled or filler content for the inner layer. The two coextruders (executed as a piggyback model) deliver the outer layer in a twin strand with performance of up to 200 kg/h per strand.

The machine is equipped with KraussMaffei Group’s C6 control system, meaning the machine is state-of-the-art in terms of control and monitoring. It also guarantees reliable production, especially regarding extruders produced in cooperation and downstream units.

"We have been using twin-screw extruders from KraussMaffei Berstorff for profile extrusion for many years," said Joachim Papenheim, Supply Chain Manager at Schüco Polymer Technologies KG.

"The machines are highly compact and robust and we are confident that the revised configuration will continue to manufacture in such a reliable, hassle-free and, above all, substantially higher-performance fashion.”