PTi launches New Super-G High-Speed Extruders

Processing Technologies International, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sheet extrusion machinery, has launched a new range of high-speed extruders for the packaging market.

New ‘Super-G’ high-speed extruders have been developed to process polypropylene (PP) and high-impact polystyrene (HIPS). The Super-G SGHS3000, which comes in two models, is said to deliver “significant performance advantages” and overcomes the limitations of competitive products.

“Our new high-speed extruder technology sets a new industry standard because of its innovative and unique design and performance,” said Dana Hanson, President of PTi. “This technology offers our customer base a high-speed solution that delivers improved melt quality as a result of our Super-G Lobe screw technology and is offered integrated with all of our advanced G-Series Configurable roll stand configurations.”

The Super-G SGHS3000-36D is equipped with a 500hp motor and runs at a maximum speed of 1000rpm, while the Super-G SGHS3000-42D has a 600hp motor and runs at a maximum speed of 1200rpm. Each is capable of faster speeds, however, PTi establishes the maximum rated speed based on an upper motor load threshold of 85 percent. For processing of PP, the Super-G SGHS3000-36D has a production output of approximately 3,000 lb/hr (1361 kg/hr).

In addition to delivering excellent melt quality, PTi’s high-speed extruders feature carbide-lined barrels and Colmonoy hard-faced feed screws versus case-hardened screws as featured on competitive models.

The Super-G high speed extruders have an oversized feed section which promotes higher regrind feed rates (up to +70 percent), along with a streamlined feed hopper with support, delivery chute, and tramp metal protection. Other key features include feed screw removal out-the-back of the unit, an easy cleanout vent chamber, and linear bearing barrel glide support. Special air-cooled heater and blower assemblies limit the exterior heater temperature for safety and efficiency purposes (< 43°C) versus competitive models which can be as high as 260°C.