R-TECH Materials invests in Zwick’s latest composites testing technology

R-TECH Materials, based in Port Talbot, has invested in a Zwick 250kN universal testing machine - the first in Britain to run on the latest testXpert III software, to aid its rapidly growing polymer and composites testing.

Supplied with a sophisticated software suite, the German-made Zwick machine – which will be aligned to aerospace standards – enables R-TECH to carry out more complex testing and increase its composites testing capacity from 100kiloNewton to 250kN.

R-TECH is Zwick’s first British client to use the latest Zwick testXpert III control software package, which includes the complete range of modules, including tensile, compression, flexure, tear growth, adhesion, peel and cyclic testing. Embedded programs meet the requirements of more than 600 standard tests, and can be customised for bespoke requirements.

As well as being able to test any type of sample; be it tensile, compression, flexure or shear at loads from 1N to 250kN, the Zwick machine, which has been equipped with thermal chambers from Severn Thermal Solutions, can perform tests in the temperature range -70°C to 250°C.

With the machine and software, R-TECH can also carry out liquid, humidity or temperature pre-conditioning of samples, essential for the aerospace sector. The new investment also includes the latest Zwick biaxial extensometer for aerospace class testing.

Geraint Harvard, R-TECH’s Composite Manager, said: “We are delighted with our new Zwick machine, which has not only improved our testing capability but also increased our capacity. Our investment in state-of-the-art equipment and the development of our team of highly qualified engineers, materials scientists, and chemists has helped us forge our reputation as one of the UK’s fastest growing composites testing laboratories.

R-TECH is accredited by UKAS to perform testing to ISO and ASTM standards under controlled temperature and humidity conditions. Standard tests include lap shear, in-plane shear, climbing drum peel, shore hardness, compression of core materials and shear properties of sandwich panels. As well as a full suite of static testing, fatigue testing (in tension or in bending) at loads of up to 100kN can also be delivered.

R-TECH also offers customers bespoke testing thanks to its combination of state-of-the-art biaxial extensometry with strain gauging capabilities and in-house workshop facilities, which means it can design and manufacture rigs to adapt its test equipment to clients’ requirements. Furthermore, R-TECH’s skilled technical staff can prepare laminates and machine samples in-house as instructed.