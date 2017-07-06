Renmar introduces new and updated range of AEC mould heaters

× Expand Renmar The new ZG mould heater

Renmar Plastics Machinery is now distributing the latest range of mould heaters from US manufacturer, AEC, to the UK market.

The new ZG mould heater range effectively replaces the old VCU range and there are some significant differences, says Renmar. Firstly, the heaters and pumps are now made from stainless steel rather than cast iron.

Water supply outlets and inlets are ¾ inch but are supplied with one-inch adapters and the high-flow pump can operate within a range of between 0°C and 120°C.

There are two models in the ZG range. The ZG200 has a 9kw Heater and a 2HP Pump which is rated at up to 189 litres/min and the ZG300 has a 12kw Heater and a 3HP Pump which is rated at up to 227 litres/min.

“When you have a product which is so widely accepted as being the best available across the industry, you wonder why you would want to make changes to it,” said Kevin Horne, Managing Director at Renmar Plastics Machinery. “However, in this instance the changes to the range are only for the better.”