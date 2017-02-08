Renmar reports increase in metal detector sales

A duo of metal detectors is providing Northamptonshire-based ancillaries supplier Renmar with an increase in sales.

Renmar supplies two models of metal detector in its range. Its SP Flat Detectors can be installed directly under a conveyor belt. A sensor will detect any metal travelling along the conveyor, triggering an alarm to stop it. Once the metal fragment has been found, the process can be restarted. The SP Surface Detectors can be retrofitted, with a sensitivity that can detect a 2mm fragment at 5mm.

Renmar’s other model type is the M-Pulse TU Tunnel Detectors, which sit over and around the conveyor belt. As with the SP Surface Detectors, when a fragment of metal is detected, an alarm sounds and stops the conveyor. As soon as the fragment has been removed the process can be restarted.

Renmar has supplied the Pulsotronic range in Britain for ten years and believes the importance of avoiding damage to machinery is the driving force behind the recent increase in sales.