Renmar sells 1000th mould heater to Barkley Plastics

× Expand Renmar Barkley Plastics' Steve Smith

Renmar Plastics Machinery has sold its 1000th AEC mould heater since becoming the UK and Ireland distributor 10 years ago.

The mould heater was delivered earlier this year to Birmingham-based Barkley Plastics, where it is being used on a recently-installed 500T Engel Duo injection moulding machine for the manufacture of components for the BMW Mini.

Commenting, Kevin Horne, Managing Director of Renmar said: “If you’d have asked me 10 years ago how many mould heaters I thought we would sell, I might have hoped 1000 but wouldn’t have committed.”

At a ceremony to commemorate the achievement, Renmar’s Sales Manager, Kristy Freeman, presented Steve Smith from Barkley Plastics with a bottle of champagne and high street store gift cards.