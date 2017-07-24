S&S Plastics sets up Intelicare dosers and material loaders

S&S Plastics, a plastic injection moulding and tool manufacturing services provider, has installed Intelicare masterbatch dosing units and material loaders at its site in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

With 27 years’ experience in the industry along with being part of the Eurocell Group since 2015, S&S Plastics have become one of its market leaders, and for several years has used Intelicare for ancillary equipment such as mould heaters, hopper loaders, granulators, dosing units and conveyors, which are purpose built for specific machine types.

× Expand Intelicare

These additional dosing units and loaders have contributed to the expansion in production facilities where all the machines at S&S are now equipped with an Intelicare doser, loader and proportional mixer valve.

These DV1-50100 Volumetirc Doser units have brush motors with integral speed control. The Hall effect sensor (a transducer that varies its output voltage in response to a magnetic field) controls the motor speed to an accuracy within 0.5 per cent of the set point. The result is accurate dosing control contributing to a high quality finished production part.

Other features include an automatic microprocessor for automatic operation; automatic screw speed calculation after entering dosing parameters; automatic or manual work settings with 50 program memory; suitable for both injection or extrusion applications and the DV series range accommodates throughputs of 0.15 to 25kg/hour.

Paul Connall, S&S Operations Manager, said: “The Intelicare dosing units have improved finished product colour consistency and appearance. Intelicare provided us with first class equipment and continue to support us with an impressive after sales service.”