Senseye launches next generation of predictive maintenance software

× Expand Senseye Senseye works on software for enhanced uptime in manufacturing

Senseye, a Southampton-based producer of software for enhanced uptime in manufacturing, has launched its next generation of predictive maintenance software, allowing for the ‘Remaining Useful Life’ of machines to be easily viewed by maintainers.

Version 2.3 of its automatic condition monitoring and prognostics software empowers maintainers and their managers to quickly see for how long assets can be expected to keep performing as they should, and what they will need to do to avoid unplanned downtime.

Senseye says its software program is the only product in the world to offer automated condition monitoring combined with Remaining Useful Life analysis.

Knowing the Remaining Useful Life of machinery helps industrial companies to implement cost-effective predictive maintenance, typically allowing for a 10-40 percent reduction in maintenance costs and downtime reduction of 30-50 percent.

Remaining Useful Life has been an academic focus until now, accessible only to those with extensive data engineering skills. Senseye says its patent-pending technology makes it accessible to all.

Robert Russell, Senseye CTO, commented: “Being able to see the Remaining Useful Life of machinery – without requiring expert input – empowers the hero maintainers to get maximum value from their condition monitoring solutions.”