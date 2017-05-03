Service engineers bring old injection moulding machinery back to life

Engineers at STV Machinery have shown a service and refurbish of redundant injection machinery could add 30,000 more running hours.

The moulding machine servicers, based in Wellingborough, highlight the cost savings to manufacturers compared to replacing injection moulding machines.

Richard Perry of STV Machinery said: “Most injection moulding facilities have an old war horse tucked away in the corner that can no longer be relied upon to give its best. Not only does it look like it’s entered a fight with a robot and lost, but it suffers from reliability and consistency issues.

Perry believes an injection moulding machine, after a complete reseal, pump overhaul and all major components repaired, should give a further 20,000 - 30,000 run hours without any serious problems. He said: “What could be better than a machine you already know inside out, back to its reliable, consistent state.”

The engineers evaluate the condition of working parts, assessing elements such as plasticising and carriage units, clamping system, platen condition, ejector and core circuits, pistons, filters and seals. Parts which fail a set of stringent tests are either repaired or replaced. When the work is completed the machine is reassembled and tested under production conditions, and run for 2500 moulding cycles.

Perry added: “We provide a completely transparent service. Every minute worked and every repair undertaken is logged on our internal system. In a few cases, an injection moulding machine will be economically beyond even our help. But generally, if a machine is working, it can be refurbished to an excellent standard.”