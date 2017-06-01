Solvay makes sterilisable parts for baby breathing machine

Solvay has supplied its Udel PSU to a Vietnamese respirator machine company, MTTS, to make two injection-moulded components - the humidifier housing and the system’s positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) chamber.

MTTS, based in Hanoi, makes a Dolphin Bubble CPAP machine, for continuous positive airway pressure. The machine maintains open airways for pre-term and low-birth weight newborns who breathe spontaneously but inadequately.

Gregory Dajer, director of MTTS, said: “MTTS was established in 2004 with the goal of delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions for newborns in need of intensive medical care.

The Dolphin CPAP machine from MTTS

“In designing our Dolphin CPAP system, we aimed to innovate a complete, non-invasive solution that was also more cost-efficient due to its integrated design and replacement of consumable components with reusable parts. Solvay played an instrumental role in our success. In addition to helping us select Udel PSU polymer for key components, Solvay’s team supported us with moulding expertise and relevant testing for healthcare applications.”

Bubble CPAP machines maintain pressure in the breathing circuit by immersing the distal end of the expiratory tubing in water. As the gas flows through the system, it ‘bubbles’ out and prevents buildup of excess pressure. With funding from The Wellcome Trust, MTTS built its Dolphin machine with an integrated design encompasses gas mixing, humidification, PEEP chamber, air compressor and pulse-oximeter in one compact unit. The PEEP chamber primarily improves oxygenation by increasing functional residual capacity and helps to improve lung compliance and decrease the work of breathing.

Udel P-1700 PSU is a medical-grade, biocompatible polymer that maintains high-strength and toughness after repeated exposure to up to 100 autoclave sterilisation cycles. The material is highly resistant to harsh chemical disinfectants commonly used in the healthcare industry, such as sodium hypochlorite bleach and 2.4 percent glutaraldehyde solution. It offers higher heat resistance and better hydrolytic stability than polycarbonate and exhibits low creep under sustained loads at elevated temperatures.

Jeff Hrivnak, Manager for Solvay’s Speciality Polymers, said: “MTTS’s integrated Dolphin CPAP system fulfils an important mission with an innovative simple solution and Solvay was gratified to play a role in its success. One of several biocompatible resins available from our broad portfolio, Udel PSU offers a unique combination of performance and value designed to help innovators like MTTS solve their design challenges and deliver ground-breaking new solutions.”