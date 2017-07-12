Stratasys puts aviation certified parts up in the air

A Hong Konger aeroplane interiors company has turned to Stratasys 3D Printing to accelerate production of parts with aviation authorities’ certification.

Western Tool and Mold makes replacement parts for aeroplane interiors, where airlines demand quick turnaround of replacement parts, but the firm is often challenged due to the unique geometries of individual components.

Collin Wilkerson, Managing Director, Western Tool and Mold, said: “Adding the Stratasys Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification edition to our extensive arsenal of Stratasys FDM and PolyJet-based 3D Printing Solutions not only gives us the opportunity to provide repeatable, certified aircraft parts to Tier One and Tier Two aircraft parts suppliers but also the accompanying documentation process is now automated - making it easier to meet evolving industry quality standards while freeing up more time to invest in production.”

“The Stratasys Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution will allow us to work with our customers early in their design and development process and help be more agile than our competition in responding to customer requests.”