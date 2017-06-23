Sumitomo (SHI) Demag presents IntElect2 series at Rockingham race event

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag gave a first look to injection moulders, including GCS, Bericap, and Honeywell, of its new IntElect2 range at the Rockingham motor circuit racetrack

More than 60 guests saw how the company’s new motor design powers the innovative all-electric series, resulting in a quarter increase in production output, up to 47 per cent reduction in energy consumption, 62 per cent faster machine ROI and enhanced mould safety when compared to an equivalent Systec Servo machine.

Combining top-level performance with an outstanding energy footprint, the complete machine series now features clamping forces of 500, 750, 1,000, 1,300 and 1,800 kN. At the launch, attendees were able to see the IntElect 50/360-110 machine equipped with a Sepro 5x15 robot in action, producing four impressions SD cardholders, at a cycle time of 7.5 seconds.

Nigel Flowers, opening the release, said: “Currently, the UK injection moulding market is spilt 25 per cent electric/75% hydraulic.

“Commercial evidence that all-electric machines offer greater energy efficiency and enhanced precision has affected uptake and confidence within the plastics community … until now. We are now able to put into context the tangible benefits in relation to Total Cost of Ownership, with robust, hard statistics gathered from years of testing. By comparing machine performance, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag can accurately quantify the benefits for energy consumption, investment and planned maintenance costs, mould wear, output quality and machine footprint.”

Many of the IntElect’s enhancements can be attributed to the machine’s improved drive system, which is geared towards top dynamics, precision and repeatability. The new 400v motor design is shorter and features new types of spindles. Its encapsulated windings improve heat transmission. While the new load cell improves precision in addition to reducing heat sensitivity. “What we have developed is a new drive that perfects the interaction between the injection unit, clamping unit and ejectors,” added Flowers.

× Expand Apple in Moulder

The most interesting demonstration for many was process engineer, James Hines dropping an apple into a closing mould, to showcase activeProtect, the IntElect’s new highly sensitive mould safety system. Hines said: “We wanted to prove to the audience how the new FEM-assisted centre press plates deliver improved clamp force distribution, which combined with the control linear guidance offer maximum in-mould protection should a foreign object enter the mould.”

Removing the barely blemished apple from the machine, Hines outlined the combination of technology improvements, which include up to 30 per cent stiffness improvement in the moving and stationery platens with enhanced linear guidance, improves production safety.

After the launch briefing, guests got the opportunity to ponder the multiple benefits, and their precision skills, while taking Aerial Atoms, Audi Quattro V10 500 bhp beasts and BMW i8's for a spin on Rockingham’s wet and windy speedway track. Clint Sharp from Honeywell, said: “It was a great day - the demonstration of the new activeProtect mould safety system using the apple was particularly impressive, as was the machine’s smaller footprint and reduced environmental impact.”