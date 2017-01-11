Sumitomo (SHI) Demag unveils new injection moulding machine series in UK

× Expand Sumitomo (SHI) Demag confirms new management line-up The new, smaller IntElect predecessors, the darker blue machine closes the price and performance gap between hydraulic and all-electric machines for automotive moulders

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has introduced its latest all-electric injection moulding machine series to the UK market, where the company says it will closes the price and performance gap between hydraulic and all-electric machines for the automotive industry.

The new IntElect series, which made its worldwide premiere at the K Show in October 2016, is 20 percent smaller than its predecessors in the range, which was first introduced in 2009. It comes in two performance categories, a standard and top-end version, both said to be designed with the automotive market in mind.

The standard model is designed for applications previously run on hydraulic machines, for example the moulding of mass-produced automotive components. While, the top-end option is geared to cater for even more challenging dynamic and precision applications.

“Because automotive plants are predominantly automated, assembly robots are not tolerant to variables or even the smallest defects, and this is driving the automotive supply chain towards precision moulding. Furthermore, all-electric machines, like the IntElect, are more efficient if working with more complex materials or reducing the weight of components,” explained Nigel Flowers, MD of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK.

Included within the standard package is fast clamp speed; high force, high-speed and controlled ejector technology for the removal of components from the mould; an injection speed of 300 to 350mm per second; fast nozzle movements; cycle analysis; and a sub-seven-second cycle time.

Features of the new IntElect

Distinguishable by its darker blue cladding, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has reduced the footprint of the new IntElect by 20 percent. To slash production costs by reducing the complexity of stock holdings, it’s the first all-electric injection moulding machine with a standard platform worldwide.

In addition, it now features direct servo drives, enabling higher levels of precision, improved repeatability and shorter cycle times than indirect electric drives.

Also new is the NC5 plus control panel, which features a glass-like touch screen to enhance the operative user experience, as well as an improved response time and higher screen clarity, allowing users to interact naturally and safely with the machine.

A booming domestic market

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), reshoring of vehicle component production is worth an estimated £6bn. In four years, the number of components sourced through the UK automotive supply chain for the average UK-built vehicle has increased by four percent, reaching 41 percent in 2015.

Among the components moulded in the UK are exhausts, radiators and cooling systems, while plastic injection moulded components, trim interiors, vehicle upholstery, forgings and stampings are the most sought after UK-produced items. Of all the components required for vehicle assembly, industry experts claim that close to 80 percent could, in theory, be produced by UK suppliers.

“Britain’s automotive sector is one of our strongest manufacturing success stories,” continued Flowers. “There has been a definite trend among OEMs and vehicle makers to switch their procurement to domestic suppliers as it reduces supply chain risk and lead time and cuts the cost of transport logistics.”

“Ticks all of the criteria” for automotive moulders

Reflecting on the market reaction during the unveiling at K 2016, Flowers said interest in the new IntElect was “evident” throughout the show.

“Precision, dynamics and energy efficiency were top topics of conversation. And with smaller factory footprints, compactness of machines is a big consideration for automotive moulders. This new generation IntElect ticks all of the criteria and tackles all of the cost and performance obstacles that may have previously deterred automotive trade moulders from making the switch to all-electric,” he commented.