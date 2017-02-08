Transam Extrusions Continues to Invest in Davis-Standard Technology

A leading tubing and profile manufacturer, Transam Rubber and Extrusions, has affirmed its dedication to Davis-Standard extrusion equipment.

Transam, based in Barton-Le-Clay, Bedfordshire, has experienced significant growth over the past decade and is one of Britain’s leading plastic pipe manufacturers, producing a wide range of both flexible and rigid plastic pipes and tubes.

The relationship between Transam and Davis-Standard has grown over the past decade, and Transam has focused its investment on new Davis-standard extruders, screw technology and other downstream equipment to support the company’s growing business.

Russell Brazier, Managing Director at Transam, said: “Davis-Standard’s expertise, dedication and responsiveness to their customers goes beyond all expectations.”

“Their equipment is extremely reliable; the screw technology is second to none and we’ve been delighted with the technical staff that support and help us to concentrate on our growing business in the United Kingdom.”

Most recently, Transam added a new Davis-Standard EB50 EuroBlue extruder. The EB50 EuroBlue is the sixth Davis-standard extruder, with associated downstream, to be installed at Transam. The machine was ordered and delivered within five days. In addition, Transam purchased a custom-built Davis-Standard water-bath specifically designed for the company’s unique product requirements.