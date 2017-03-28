UK Extrusion adds to film and sheet portfolio with Plasmac range

UK Extrusion has added to its film and sheet machinery offering by introducing a range of plastics recycling and trim conveying options from Plasmac.

British manufacturer, Plasmac, is the only recycling machinery maker to offer three recognised reprocessing methods.

Simon Jay, Plasmac, said: “We are delighted to have UK Extrusion come on board as our Sales Representative for the UK market. Their experience and knowledge of both the equipment and the customer base, gives us the confidence to know we can continue to grow our share in our home market. They have already secured their first order and we expect more to come in the coming months.”

UK Extrusion is supplying the complete range from Plasmac, which includes ancillaries such as silo and flake feeders through to metal detection products.

Steve Trainor of UK Extrusion, said: “We have chosen to add Plasmac equipment to our offering because of the high quality and flexibility of the range. We believe that this flexibility is the key to supplying a product that is completely right for each client’s manufacturing requirements.

“We know that our clients need plant that offers low energy consumption, but still allow the high outputs they require. Not only to meet the demands of their customers, but also to provide a high return on investment. Plasmac’s units have the smallest footprint on the market and as such are hugely popular with manufacturers who wish to integrate them into their existing production lines.”