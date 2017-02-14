UK sales of Haitian injection moulding machines “smash” target with 320 percent increase

× Expand Haitian Haitian's new Competence Centre in Germany

Sales of Haitian injection moulding machinery in the UK grew by a record 320 percent in 2016, thanks to a combination of repeat orders and an expanding customer base.

According to Aylesbury-based Premier Moulding Machinery (PMM), the UK sales and service partner for Haitian International, half of all sales came from the servo hydraulic Haitian ‘Mars II’ Series.

PMM noted a “marked increase” in demand for all-electric technology, with the electric ‘Venus II’ series and electric ‘Zeres’ series accounting for over 40 percent of sales from customers in the medical and automotive sectors; both of which require high precision and control.

Commenting on the results, PMM’s Sales Director, Richard Hird, said: “This outstanding result smashes what was an already ambitious target for Haitian International in the UK. We have basically quadrupled our turnover in the last 12 months, outperforming the market with record growth in 2016.”

Haitian International’s strategy – offering ‘technology to the point’ – focuses on delivering highly engineered, energy-efficient products for the right application. It is this approach, says Hird, that has been crucial to PMM’s performance in the last 12 months.

“Providing targeted solutions for customer applications has underpinned our outstanding performance,” Hird continued. “Given the targeted machinery ranges on offer with ex-stock availability, combined with a proven reliable track record backed up with a three-year parts and labour warranty as standard, we believe that this is exactly what our customers are looking for.”

Reflecting on this success and its commitment to the UK plastics sector, PMM has doubled its stand size at the upcoming Interplas trade show, being held on 26th – 28th September at the NEC Birmingham. This decision, says Hird, is to “showcase how Haitian International innovation in partnership can make money for its customers.”

Last year, Haitian, which is the world's largest machinery supplier, opened a new, state-of-the-art 'Competence Centre' in Germany (pictured). The centre provides full European product assembly, ex-stock machines, product testing, after sales support and spare parts for the Haitian and Zhafir brands.