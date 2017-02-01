UPM Conveyors develops bespoke system for Britain’s largest cap producer

UPM Conveyors has developed a four-in-one mobile system for Britain’s largest producer of injection-moulded drinks closures.

The new, stand alone system has been designed to transfer closures to a bulk feed hopper for cooling, singulation, orientation and counting before output into wadding or sealing machines, or other post-moulding application with small footprint criteria.

The bulk feed hopper allows for a production rate of 130 caps per minute (60mm diameter x 25mm height) on five minute cycles to allow for a reel change on the downstream equipment. It includes cooling fans that incorporate finned coils with chilled water to eliminate heat distortion, prior to isolating and orientating each cap, with a photoelectric sensor for counting

The system is mobile so can be used at any production cell as a standalone system or integrated into moulding machines. UPM initially custom engineered the conveyor for this customer, but will now offer it as a standard unit for similar operations.