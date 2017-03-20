UPM Conveyors develops system for faster cooling of moulded caps

× Expand UPM Conveyors UPM Conveyors have developed a new system for faster cooling of moulded closures

UPM Conveyors has developed a new system designed for faster cooling of multi-impression closures.

The new conveyors incorporate high-air-flow fans mounted over a water-cooled heat exchanger, which blow cold air onto the closures, typically reducing the temperature from 70°C to 20°C using variable speed control.

“To cater for multi impression closure moulding where typically 120 caps can be moulded on a 10 second cycle, it is imperative to cool them down to avoid deflection in the collection bin,” explained Roy Fowler, Director at UPM Conveyors.

“There is, however, another major advantage in quickly removing heat from the product, which is to further reduce the cycle time.”

In addition to faster cooling times, the conveyor system can also be fitted with air ionisers at the discharge point in order to remove any static build up from the plastic product.

UPM says one major closure manufacturer using the conveyor and static removal system has seen a production increase of 38 percent, with a three-month payback.