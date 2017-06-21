Warden Plastics buy Davis Standard extruders to answer demand for water treatment parts

Warden Plastics’ Biomedia product range, polypropylene parts for wastewater treatment, will continue to grow after two Davis-Standard Euro Blue extruders were bought to produce random filter media products for wastewater processes.

The extruders are part of a major investment by Warden following a surge in demand by water companies in Britain and Europe. This brings the company’s Davis-Standard extruder total to five with future investments on the horizon.

Mark Barrett, Warden Plastics’ Managing Director, said: “We are focused on high volumes, efficiency and quality for a large range of polypropylene products for the wastewater treatment market. Davis-Standard’s Euro Blue extruders perform exceptionally well in meeting our delivery and process targets, while also allowing us to run a cost-effective operation. We have a very good working relationship with Davis-Standard, and appreciate their responsiveness in addressing our requirements.”

× Expand Davis Standard Blue Extruder

Warden’s Biomedia series uses its patented designs to reduce energy consumption, meet environmental goals and reduce costs. The company’s products are made of recycled and virgin polypropylene, which is essential due to superior bacterial adhesion properties when compared to competing products made with HDPE.

Mark Woodgate, Managing Director of Davis-Standard, said: “The Euro Blue has been a cost-effective option for customers like Warden to achieve quality, reliability and excellent processing rates. This machine also offers a lot of advantages in terms of feedscrew, gearbox and barrel technology. These extruders can also be delivered in two to three weeks. It’s rewarding working alongside Warden Biomedia to help them supply the most innovative biological filtering products to the marketplace.”

Warden has 60mm and 90mm Euro Blue models, but the machine is also available in 50mm, 75mm and 115mm sizes. The biological filter media manufactured on these extruders is feasible for both industry and municipal wastewater treatment applications requiring organic removal, nitrification and denitrification. Warden’s products are lightweight, compact, durable and corrosion resistant, and designed to eliminate the clogging and puddling associated with gravel, slag and clinker filter beds. The Biomedia products are also used in agriculture and aquatics reaching customers in the Americas, Turkey and Northern Europe.

Barrett added: “This sector is about 30 - 40 per cent of our total business, and growing. Biological processes need oxygen and residence time to properly breakdown during primary, secondary and tertiary treatments. Our polypropylene products are engineered for quality filtering throughout this process to provide the best return on investment. Warden’s Biomedia group will continue to focus on developing the best solutions for treating human and industrial effluents to protect human health and the environment.”