Warden Plastics invests £240,000 following growing demand

Davis Standard The new extruders at Warden Plastics

Warden Plastics has invested £240,000 in new extrusion and cooling technology at its Luton factory following a surge in demand.

The plastic extrusion and moulding manufacturer supplies into several industries, however, says its expanded Biomedia product range of random filter media for wastewater treatment is fueling the need for enhanced production capabilities.

As a result the company has invested in two extruders from Davis Standard and five standalone, custom made chillers for extrusion from F&R Products Ltd.

Warden Plastics Managing Director, Mark Barrett, said: “We’ve invested heavily in our production capability with new technology to improve speed of output and performance. We’re gaining new customers monthly and they are demanding higher volumes.

“We’re also building a formidable reputation in the wastewater treatment sector. Ongoing innovative product development will put us ahead in the marketplace to help the European waste water industry reduce its energy consumption to meet environmental targets and reduce costs.”

Warden Plastics its Biomedia brand, which it launched in the 1980s, is being continually strengthened by an ongoing research partnership with Cranfield Water Sciences Institute (CWSI), an internationally recognised centre of excellence in wastewater treatment technologies for research, education, training and consultancy, as well as Warwick University.