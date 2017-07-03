Wittmann adds to its G-Max granulator series

This latest model completes the G-Max granulator series, which now consists of G-Max 12, G-Max 23 as the latest development, and G-Max 33.

The latest model in a series of flexible, custom-made and belt-driven compact granulators, the G-Max 23 is specifically designed for the closed-loop recycling of sprues/runners from injection moulding machines with up to 240 tons of clamping force.

It is a portable piece of equipment which allows for great versatility and can be moved easily from one moulding machine to another. This granulator operates with low energy consumption and is equipped with sound insulation for the cutting chamber, greatly reducing the overall noise level. It is powered by an IE2 motor for high energy efficiency.

With the G-Max 23, a granulating throughput of 80 kg/h is made possible.

In common with other models of the G-Max series, the G-Max 23 allows a new way of working: A remote control replaces the fixed electrical control panel usually used on granulators. This new functionality allows for standard functions that are not available with traditional granulator design. For example, the control device has an hour counter with a digital display, helping to fix the appropriate maintenance date. An interface enables full communication with the injection moulding machine. As an option, a special shutdown-function is available - when the injection moulding machine is ‘off’, the granulator stops automatically, helping save energy. There are two different positions of the control on the granulator to choose from, making it much easier for the operator to supervise the grinding process. The control’s connecting cable to the granulator has a length of three meters, and this feature allows the control of the granulator from outside a protective housing. In contrast to the competitor products, Wittmann offers this feature as a standard part of the granulator package.

Wittmann has added a screen with conical holes, that make it easier for soft tacky regrind to pass through the screen. This also helps to minimise screen hole plugging; also an automatic tensioning system for the belt means no maintenance is needed in order to keep the right belt tension; a rotor direction and missing phase detection and easy cleaning of the cutting chamber.