Wittmann launches Primus 16 -  a Pick and Place robot with potential

Wittman has launched a new series of robots, starting with the Primus 16, a ‘pick and place’ robot designed for industry developments in miniaturisation and part separation, without complex automation.

The model has a payload of up to 5kg, with a Wittmann absolute encoder regulator included, preparing it for such applications.

The encoder provides users with constant position feedback, without preceding referencing, which simplifies and quickens the run-up of the process.

The mechanical layout and the geometry of the axes of the new Primus robot are similar to Wittmann’s existing, high-volume W818 model. However, in contrast to the W818, the Primus 16 is designed for single removals.

The Primus also has a modular design, meaning serial production of the robots is easier and more efficient. This, says Wittmann, leads to lower costs for the user.

The horizontal axis of the new robot has a stroke capability of 1500mm or 2000 mm, a vertical axis of either 800mm, 1000mm, or 1200mm and a demoulding axis of either 420mm or 620mm.

Martin Stammhammer, Wittmann’s International Sales Manager for Robots, explained: “Our customers have to face changed requirements every year. For us, this means stimulation as well as a challenge. As the European market leader for linear robots, we have great advantage in getting specific and comprehensive feedback from our customers – something that helped us immeasurably in defining the Primus 16.

“We bring both complex and simple applications under our one roof. We therefore expect excellent market opportunities for the new Primus 16 in many varied markets.”