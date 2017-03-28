A. Schulman to increase capacity for colour masterbatches in Europe

× Expand Schulman A.Schulman has increased its capacity for colour master batch production in Europe.

A. Schulman, a supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, powders, composites and resins, will grow its European production capacity for colour masterbatches.

The company has factories for colour masterbatches across Europe, as well as several competence centres where colour masterbatches for more demanding applications are developed. Due to increased market demand, A. Schulman will add three additional extruders to its facilities in Hungary, Italy and Poland.

Andrzej Rozalski, Vice-President of Custom Concentrates and Services, said: “A. Schulman is committed to continue investments in our colour facilities.

“We combine our technical expertise in colour masterbatches with increased capacity, which enables us to service our customers even faster and better."

Heinrich Lingnau, Senior Vice-President and European Manager, said: “Coloured masterbatches see increased demand across the European region and we want to be part of it.

“The expansion of our production lines in Poland, Italy and Hungary are the third significant investment that we are making in our masterbatch manufacturing sites in the last months.”