AdSint PP flex provides polypropylene grade with laser-sintering application

Advanc3dMaterials, based in Hamburg, Germany, has developed a polypropylene powder which can be processed by Selective Laser Sintering.

‘AdSint PP Flex’ has superior plasticity, high elongation of 29 per cent, low moisture absorption and durability. It is comparable to standard polypropylene and a very good alternative to polyamides. With this new SLS material, prototypes and small series can be produced directly from polypropylene, so that the installed material matches that of the serial production.

Like a regular polypropylene, AdSint Polypropylene Flex can be used in a wide field of application, automotive, electrical and sport industries, health care and orthopaedic products.

It allows post processing like thermoforming or sealing. Above all, the recycling rate of 80-100 per cent, which represents an important cost advantage compared to polyamides.