Albis swells medical portfolio

Albis has expanded its healthcare product portfolio with new materials suited for use in medical devices, laboratory and pharmaceutical packaging.

The new grades are: Makroblend M 525 (PC + PBT blend) and Bayblend M 750 (PC + ABS blend), by Covestro - used for housings of wearable devices that touch skin. The material combines excellent impact resistance (even at low temperatures) with high chemical resistance. It is suitable for injection moulding processes.

Bayblend M 750, is an opaque and non-reinforced PC+ABS blend for similar uses.

Tritan MXF 121 (Copolyester), by Eastman Chemicals, for housings for small hand held medical devices and diagnostic equipment with high impact and chemical resistances.

Novodur HD M 203 FC G3 (ABS) / Styrolux 4G60 (SEBS), by INEOS Styrolution - a glass fibre reinforced version of the established Novodur HD M 203 FC. The material has been developed for transfer spikes in infusions systems and can also be used in fields of applications where high stiffness, good flowability and high dimensional stability are required.

Styrolux 4G60 has been developed to be used for drip chambers in IV infusion sets. It has softness and transparency as well as good bonding properties. The material is suitable for common sterilisation methods such as gamma radiation, E-beam or ETO.

Purell KT MR 07 (Polybutene-1) and Purell RP 320 M (Polypropylene), by LyondellBasell

Due to the outstanding compatibility of Purell KT MR 07 with polypropylene, materials with a broad range of softness and flexibility can be created to meet individual requirements. Using Purell KT MR 07 significantly increases not only the impact resistance (even at temperatures below zero celsius), but can also improve transparency.

Purell RP 320 M for cast film and injection moulding processing offers good mechanical properties, optical characteristics as well as excellent homogeneity and sealing properties. It can be used in a wide range of applications such as flexible packaging solutions for medical devices and drugs, caps and closures and for disposable labware.