ARPRO set to take to the waves in new line of premium bodyboards

The new line of bodyboards using ARPRO material boast additional light weight, flexibility and durability.

A lightweight, expanded polypropylene bead foam material is to take to the waves in a brand new line of bodyboards, enabling a range that is lighter, more durable and performance enabling.

ARPRO material, from manufacturer, JSP, has been chosen for use in the new competition standard bodyboards from premium designer and manufacturer, Refresh Bodyboards.

The range features boards that have been specially laminated in order to prolong their lifespan and, importantly, the lightweight, durable and energy absorbing properties of ARPRO are suitable for both warm and cold water locations.

One of the key elements of any bodyboard is that it made from a material that has good flexibility and resilience; this offers riders protection as well as enhanced speed.

Nuno Pereira, a professinal body-boarder at Refresh Bodyboards, said: “It is our aim to produce top quality, customised boards for our clients.

“We were delighted to discover the ARPRO material and learn all about its versatility, properties and strength. It lends itself perfectly to creating high-quality, bespoke bodyboards and we believe that it will be exceptionally popular in the market.”

Pereira said that orders for the new range have already been “flooding in”.

Mathieu Guenet, ARPRO Innovation Manager, added: “It’s brilliant to see ARPRO being used in yet another sporting context, further proving the wide-ranging applications of the material. When approached by Refresh Bodyboards, it was obvious that ARPRO-fitted the bill perfectly, and we hope this can be the first in a long-line of ARPRO based boards.”