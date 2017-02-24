ARPRO used in geothermal generator casing for eco-friendly homes

Engineering consultancy GHT, in collaboration with Latvian construction company, Artiva, is using JSP’s ARPRO material for heating and ventilation equipment casing in its latest energy efficient housing projects.

Artiva’s buildings will use a geothermal energy generator, produced by GHT. The generator uses ARPRO, a versatile polymer bead material, as equipment casing. ARPRO delivers a combination of properties providing lightweight, durable and consistent thermal insulation.

GHT’s geothermal energy generator is suited to all climates, heating the intake air in winter and cooling it in summer. The energy generator uses a geothermal heat collector which transfers heat from the ground to the air, streaming through a brine-defroster. The ARPRO enclosure channels the air efficiently through the heat exchanger increasing the energy transfer by up to 15 per cent through a reduction of leakage and non-laminar air flow.

ARPRO is the sole material used to house the generator, providing the partners with a shorter lead time, with fast assembly, easy handling and the transportation of ready-to-fit units. With ARPRO’s thermal qualities, no additional insulation is required, eliminating the need for secondary operations and potential variability during installation, allowing an increase in customer satisfaction whilst reducing the overall costs.

× Expand GHT geothermal HVAC

Ivars Gredzens, GHT Chairman, said: “The choice of materials is crucial when it comes to HVAC equipment, especially with the risk of air leakage. Manufacturers can rarely rely on one source to deliver the multiple requirements needed. However, ARPRO not only provides thermal insulation, but also structural strength and reduced weight, thereby allowing us to produce a more efficient and cost effective product. We look forward to building on this relationship in the future and using ARPRO in our new products.”

Bert Suffis, Innovation Manager at ARPRO, said: “ARPRO is the perfect solution to many of the challenges facing manufacturers in the HVAC industry. There is a strong demand for materials to provide levels of lightweight, recyclable, insulation; ARPRO delivers on all these requirements. Through the innovative high performing qualities, manufacturers utilise ARPRO to streamline the assembly process, shorten the lead time and ultimately reduce costs. As a result, we have seen a huge increased in requests from prospective customers.”