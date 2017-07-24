Axion review of its recycled polymers shows ‘significant’ carbon saving

Recycled polymers have significantly lower carbon footprint than oil-based virgin plastics – up to 89 per cent for ABS – according to latest research by Axion Polymers.

Axion researchers found that comparable Carbon savings are large - using just one tonne of Axpoly ABS instead of virgin material to make goods would give a saving of 3,380 kgs of Carbon Dioxide – equivalent to a 40ft articulated lorry transporting the material 2,272 miles. On one full-load, the same lorry could be driven 45,500 miles or almost twice round the world on the equivalent Carbon savings.

Axion Polymers produces three types of recycled polymer from its advanced re-processing plants for Automotive Shredder Residue (ASR) derived from End of Life Vehicles (ELV) and WEEE. These are Axpoly PP (polypropylene), ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and HIPS (high impact polystyrene) and are the most common plastics used in the automotive and electronics markets over the past 15 years.

The Axpoly polymers can be used as a direct replacement for virgin polymer, or combined with virgin polymers to produce a high-grade polymer with recycled content that can be used in demanding applications.

The new study was prompted by recent investment in more efficient separation processes and improving throughput that has increased the yield of finished polymers. Axion based its methodology on the similar process stages to making oil-based polymer from crude oil to allow a direct comparison between the process routes and resulting carbon emissions.

Richard McKinlay, Axion’s Head of Engineering and Research who led the calculations, said: “These ‘new metrics’ of the circular economy are the numbers that need to be considered by designers and specifiers of polymer materials when selecting plastic for use in new parts and components on all types of consumer goods and vehicles.”

Keith Freegard, Axion Director, said: “What we’ve confirmed is that as our process technology has developed, our throughput has increased, our efficiency has improved and our power consumption per unit output has got much better with lower wastage and better yield - then that all pays off in an improved carbon footprint per tonne of output product.

“This proves to me that actually using a carbon footprint metric is a really good way of tracking if your process is an efficient conversion of waste into finished product.”

Keith says customers can benefit from their analysis by demonstrating the carbon savings credited to their finished moulded products. “We’ve already heard from some customers who are excited about having a new updated number on the savings that accrue to them. We’re also happy to provide a bespoke carbon analysis on their operations so they gain the benefit from the work we’ve done of measuring our own carbon footprint.”